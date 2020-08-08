Gov. DeWine tests negative again for COVID-19 in PCR test

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Gov. DeWine has tested negative for COVID-19 again, according to a release from the governor’s office.
The governor and his wife, Fran DeWine, tested negative Saturday for COVID-19 in a PCR test that was administered by Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
The tests that the governor, first lady, and staff took Thursday were run through lab machines twice with results coming back negative both times, the release says.
On Thursday, DeWine reported testing positive for COVID-19 prior to a scheduled meeting with President Trump, the same day he received negative results from a second test.
The results of the rapid antigen test the governor took on Thursday were a false positive, according to the release.
The governor said in a media briefing Thursday evening the rapid test taken Thursday morning and the standard test taken afterward are his third and fourth COVID-19 tests since the start of the pandemic. He said he is not tested regularly because he has never shown symptoms.
The rapid test was administered at a public testing location, DeWine said. It was arranged by the White House. He said he doesn’t know any more than that.
