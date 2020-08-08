16 new deaths, an additional 1,294 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 24 hours in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Department of Health said 3,668 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 99,969 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a briefing on Saturday.
An additional 5,298 cases and 272 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 11,516 hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least 2,654 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.