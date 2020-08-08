Sheriff: One dies in Boone County crash

BOONE COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -One person died after a crash occurred in Boone County, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies say Franklin A. Morales Temaj, 26, died as a result of a three-vehicle crash on northbound I-71/I-75 near Richwood Road.
Ingrid Mendez, 26, drove a blue Honda with Temaj as a passenger, and stopped on the highway due to mechanical issues, deputies said.
According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, Brandon Hess, 37, drove a gold Chrysler northbound. Hess was unable to stop in time, causing the Honda to be struck in the rear.
Deputies say the collision pushed the Honda into the concrete barrier. The Honda came to a rest facing southbound.
Joshua Ball, of Monroe, MI, was driving a tractor-trailer in the second lane and hit Hess's vehicle after it traveled into his Hess's lane following the initial collision, deputies said.
Deputies say Temaj was pronounced dead at the scene. Hess was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office is still investigating.
