Spring football? Mid-American Conference, Miami postpone fall sports

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Miami University and the Mid-American Conference are exploring options of playing a spring football season after the conference announced all fall sports would be postponed this year.
The conference announced the postponement of all fall sports Saturday after a unanimous vote by the MAC’s Council of Presidents.
In a statement, members said, “it is the intention of the (conference) to provide competitive opportunities for the student-athletes in these sports during the spring semester of 2021.”
But is a college football season in the spring a viable idea?
“I personally think it’s very viable,” said Miami University athletic director David Sayler. “I actually think it has the potential to be better for our fans than this fall would be even if fall had happened when you think about the attendance restrictions that are going to be in place for people who try to play.”
Sayler said ESPN has already had conversations with the conference’s commissioner about televising games in the spring.
Sayler acknowledged the conference is just now beginning to explore the possibility of trying to play a spring football season and that the biggest concern would be the lack of recovery time unique to football players before the start of the 2021 season.
“I think a lot of it dictates when it would start,” Sayler added. “That certainly presents challenges in this part of the country trying to play football in February.”
Sayler said the number of games would be dictated by when they can start the season, but added, “at a minimum, we want to crown a Mid-American Conference champion. In whatever fashion that looks like.”
In addition to football, the fall postponement includes men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.
There have been no decisions made regarding winter sports.
