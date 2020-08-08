Troopers investigating pursuit, kidnapping and double carjacking in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Troopers are investigating a police pursuit that involved kidnapping and a double carjacking.
The pursuit began a little before noon on Saturday, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
According to the report, a pilot with OSHP spotted a blue SUV driving 100 MPH on I-75 near milepost 34 in Franklin Township.
A Lebanon Post Trooper then attempted to pull over the 2020 Kia Niro who fled the scene, beginning the pursuit, troopers say.
The driver, Bryon Finklea Jr., 21, then exited from I-75 southbound to westbound SR 63 in the City of Monroe, the report says.
The Kia Rio then pulled into the parking lot of Kroger’s in Monroe, at that time a female passenger Jonsia Reddick, 21, got out of the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident, troopers say.
The chase continued, according to the report, East on SR 63 until the Kia Rio became disabled at the intersection of SR 63 and Gateway Boulevard.
At this time, troopers say, Kinklea got out of the Kia Rio and carjacked a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu which was being driven by Josh Morath, 36, with his two minor children in the backseat.
Finklea, according to the report, stole the Malibu and took off with the two children still inside.
The Malibu came to a stop in the area of US 42 and SR 63 in Lebanon, according to the report, one of the minor children got out of the vehicle as officers were approaching.
The child was secured and the chase continued as the Malibu fled the scene, troopers say.
The second child was let out the vehicle in Mason and was secured by Mason Police, according to the report.
Troopers say the Malibu was then involved in a two-vehicle crash on Tylersville Road at Dudley Drive in West Chester.
They say Finklea excited the Malibu then carjacked a 2008 Ford Edge driven by a 16-year-old, Finklea then fled the scene heading north on I-75.
Officers with the Springboro Police Department say they spotted the Ford Edge exiting I-75 and due to the speed and the pursuit and traffic condition, officers terminated the pursuit.
Troopers say the vehicle was eventually located in a residential neighborhood in Dayton.
OSHP says the incident is currently being investigated by troopers at the Lebanon Patrol Post and the Wilmington District Office of Investigative Services.
