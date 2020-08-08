Warmer weather on tap Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Mainly clear skies overnnight will let temperatures fall into the low and mid 60′s by morning.
High pressure will drift east on Sunday and put the region in a south flow. This will warm it up and bring more humidity to the tri-state.
Expect afternoon high temps Sunday in the upper 80′s to 90 degrees.
Thunderstorm chances return on Monday as a cold front approaches.
Once again we will see temps in the upper 80′s.
Then, a series of disturbances will keep the chances for rain and thunder in the forecast for the remainder of the week with afternoon high temps settling into the mid to upper 80′s.
