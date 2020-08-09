1 dead, 1 in critical condition in Adams County motorcycle crash, troopers say

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) -Ohio State Highway Patrol was on the scene of a crash in Adams County Sunday that left one person dead and another in critical condition.
Troopers say the crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on U.S. 52 near Owl Hollow Road in Sprigg Township.
Michael Latchford, 29 of Fayetteville, was driving a 2011 Suzuki motorcycle westbound on U.S. 52 when he failed to turn at a curve and lost control. Troopers say he drove off the right side of the roadway, overturned, and hit a ditch.
Chelsea Miller, 24, of Manchester, Ohio was a passenger of the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.
Troopers state the University of Cincinnati Air Care transported Latchford to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries.
Latchford was wearing a helmet, and Miller was not wearing one during the crash, troopers said.
State troopers are still investigating the crash.
