1 dead, 2 injured in Clifton shooting, police say
By FOX19 Digital Staff | August 9, 2020 at 8:33 AM EDT - Updated August 9 at 9:04 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Officers were on the scene of a shooting Sunday that left one person dead and two injured.

The homicide unit confirmed that Damarcus Payton, 27, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center as a result of a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of W. McMillan street around 1 a.m.

The other two victims were also transported to the the hospital, with unknown injuries, police said.

Officers do not have a suspect yet.

Police are still investigating.

