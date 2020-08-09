1 dead, 2 injured in Clifton shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Officers were on the scene of a shooting Sunday that left one person dead and two injured.
The homicide unit confirmed that Damarcus Payton, 27, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center as a result of a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of W. McMillan street around 1 a.m.
The other two victims were also transported to the the hospital, with unknown injuries, police said.
Officers do not have a suspect yet.
Police are still investigating.
