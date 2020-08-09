Gov. Beshear: 425 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky., 1 new death

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - In a Sunday update provided by the governor’s office, Governor Andy Beshear said that new cases of COVID-19 are fewer than this time last week.
“In good news, we’re ending the week with about 330 fewer cases than we had last week. That’s directly attributable to people wearing their facial coverings or masks,” Beshear said. “Please keep it up, wear them even more, especially when you’re inside. On the bad side, our positivity rate, which won’t be official until tomorrow for this week, will be higher meaning that the virus continues to spread aggressively.”
In Sunday’s update, Beshear confirmed 425 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky. Of those cases, nine were reported as children age 5 or younger.
“We’ve got a number of counties that have 10 or more new cases – Jefferson, Fayette, Pulaski, Taylor, Hardin, Madison, Casey, Warren and Wayne – and a number that are really close there. So remember no matter where you are in the commonwealth, COVID-19 is spreading,” Beshear said.
One new death was also reported in Sunday’s update, a 71-year-old male from Pulaski County. The total number of deaths due to the virus in Kentucky is now 773.
Governor Beshear said that due to limited reporting on Sunday, more information would be unavailable until Monday’s update.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
