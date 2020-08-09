3 juveniles, 2 adults transported to hospitals after crash in Massie Township

MASSIE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) -Three juveniles and two adults were taken to nearby hospitals after a 2-vehicle crash occurred in Massie Township Sunday, said the Massie Township Fire Chief, Donald Fugate.
The crash happened on Oregonia Road and State Route 73, Chief Fugate said.
Chief Fugate says one juvenile was taken via Air Care to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, and two juveniles were taken by ground transportation to Dayton Kettering Children’s Hospital. The mother was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Their conditions are unknown at this time.
It is unclear how the crash occurred, but Chief Fugate says one vehicle rolled over.
Oregonia Road and State Route 73 will be closed until further notice.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.