Kentucky State Police investigate fatal fire in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -Kentucky State Police in Dry Ridge are investigating a fatal fire that occurred in Robertson County Saturday.
Troopers arrived in the 440 block of Anderson Lane around 5:30 p.m. and discovered the fire was so severe that first responders initially were unable to search for anyone inside the home.
Troopers say once first responders were able to enter the home safely, they located one deceased adult.
The autopsy is still pending.
KSP detectives are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
