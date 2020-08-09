CVG preparing for end-of-summer travel, return of passengers

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Officials with the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport have been busy these past several months doing what they can to make the airport a safe environment for those visiting.
They have made quite a few changes to airport procedures and cleaning regimens to help passengers and travelers feel comfortable when coming back to the airport.
Those changes run the gamut, and passengers will notice them from arrival to departure.
CVG has consolidated all parking in the terminal garage to reduce the number of shuttles going back and forth.
The airport has also taken the necessary steps to minimize contact and reduce the number of touch points where possible.
When going through security, passengers will now scan their own boarding pass and show their ID to the agent, who will then visually inspect it.
“We have doubled the number of hand sanitizer stations throughout the airport,” airport spokesperson Mindy Kershner said. “We have installed Plexiglas guards at the ticket counter, as well as the gate holds.”
CVG officials are also asking everyone to take it upon themselves not to fly if they’re feeling symptomatic.
“We also encourage people to research where they are flying to so you know what to expect once you arrive,” said Kershner.
While many decided to either cancel or postpone their travel plans this summer, CVG officials want visitors to know they are prepared for whenever you're ready to take that next flight.
If you plan on visiting the airport, you’re encouraged to take a look at their website. They are constantly updating it with new information.
