1 person suffers burns after fire in Miami Township, Hamilton County

By FOX19 Digital Staff | August 9, 2020 at 2:59 PM EDT - Updated August 9 at 2:59 PM

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) -One person was transported to Children’s Hospital after suffering from second or third-degree burns due to a fire in Miami Township in Hamilton County Sunday, Miami Township Fire Chief Steve Ober said.

Chief Ober says firefighters arrived at the 300 block of North Miami Avenue around 1:30 p.m. for a dwelling fire in the kitchen.

The victim was trying to extinguish the fire but suffered second or third-degree burns. Everyone else made it out of the residence with police help before the fire department got there, Chief Ober said.

Chief Ober says the estimated damage is between $4,000 to $5,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

