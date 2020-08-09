Sheriffs identify person killed in motorcycle crash near Walton KY

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday night, according to a release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriffs say, a little after 7 p.m., William Allgeyer, 55, was involved in a single-vehicle collision while traveling westbound on Walton-Nicholson Pike near Walton Kentucky.
Allgeyer was in a curve, the report says, when he failed to negotiate the turn and collided into the guardrail.
Sheriffs say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
The accident is currently being investigated, and anyone who may have witnessed the crash is being asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Officer at (859) 334-2175.
