Police: 1 person taken to UC Medical Center after stabbing in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -One person was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Saturday night after a stabbing occurred in Over-the-Rhine, police said.
Officers say they were dispatched to East 12th St. around 9:15 p.m. for someone who was stabbed multiple times.
Police confirmed that a suspect started following the victim. Then they got into an argument and the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times, police said.
Police are still searching for the suspect and they have not revealed the name of the victim.
The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.
Officers are still investigating.
