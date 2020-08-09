Rain and thunder return to the tri-state

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Skies overnight into Monday will be partly cloudy with low temps by morning in the upper 60′s.
High pressure will continue to drift east allowing a cold front to sag toward the region through mid-week.
A series of disturbances will move through the tri-state through the week and keep showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.
Morning low temps will settle into the upper 60′s to near 70 degrees, while afternoon highs will range from the mid to upper 80′s.
