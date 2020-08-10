Family of lightning-strike victim honor her memory with gifts that keep on giving

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Nearly a year after a Tri-State woman was killed by a lightning strike at Spring Grove Cemetery, her family is honoring her by encouraging others to perform acts of kindness — as they perform one themselves.
Dani Kelsey Brosious, 27, was struck by lightning in September 2019 while out for a walk at the cemetery with her mother, Mary Kelsey, and close family friend, Patty Herlinger, 55.
The lightning strike claimed the lives of both Brosious and Herlinger.
“She was larger than life,” Mary said of her daughter. “She was fun. She loved to have fun. She worked hard. She got down to business, but she liked to have fun.”
“In some aspects,” Brosious’s father, David Kelsey added, “it feels like it was yesterday. It’s just crazy the memories that come back, that flood you from day to day.”
In Brosious’s honor, her parents decided to spread some kindness, something they say she never hesitated to do.
That turned into 1,500 cards bearing Brosious’s picture Mary and David sent out, each asking whoever receives it to perform a random act of kindness.
On the back of the card is a request that the next person to whom it is passed do the same, the goal being that as the cards circulate, the kindness multiplies.
As of now, all the cards have been sent out — except one, which gets to the act of kindness Mary and David set aside for themselves.
That card — Mary and David numbered them — was number 1,111. It was set aside, according to her parents, because Brosious has an unfailing habit of sending a SnapChat depicting a clock at 11:11 and captioning it ‘make a wish!'
“When we were numbering the cards, I said, ’11:11, make a wish,‘” Mary said. “I said this card number, number 1,111, needs to be very special, so I thought of the Make-a-Wish Foundation.”
The Kelseys connected with the foundation, which helps fulfill the wishes of children diagnosed with a critical illness, and learned nearly 300 Tri-State children are waiting for their wish to be fulfilled.
They subsequently set up a fundraising page, Dani’s 11:11 Wish, where in her honor at least one child’s wish will be fulfilled.
“We are speechless now that we’ve already hit our goal,” David said. “However, now we would like to change that goal and see ow far we can actually take this. How many kids can we affect? How many families can we affect in a positive light?”
The cost to fulfill a child’s wish is $10,000. Dani’s page has raised more than $11,500. The Kelseys are excited to see how much farther that sum can go.
“The more we raise, we can possibly give two wishes, or three wishes, or however many wishes,” Mary said, “so the money will just keep adding up at Make-a-Wish, and we can just help more kids.”
As for that 1,100th card, it will go to the first Make-A-Wish Foundation recipient.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.