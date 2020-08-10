Fluid spill causes SB I-75 traffic delays, lane closures in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Liquid that spilled from a semi tractor-trailer is causing delays on southbound Interstate 75 in Butler County Monday morning, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation and Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Crews are blocking the right shoulder of the highway at the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit in West Chester Township and a lane on eastbound Ohio 63 before I-75 in Monroe, according to Monroe police dispatchers and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Watch for slick roads in these areas and more potential road closures.
The vehicle suspected to be leaking fluid headed out of Monroe along eastbound Ohio 63 onto the highway about 5:30 a.m., according to Monroe police and the state patrol
