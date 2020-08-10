Lebanon City Schools suspend football program due to positive coronavirus cases

LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - Lebanon City Schools has suspended their 7-12 football program after a player and coach tested positive for COVID-19, according to Superintendent Todd Yohey.
Yohey said after contact tracing was completed, he decided to suspend the program until further notice.
“Some players and several coaches were exposed to the virus,” he said.
All of those who were exposed are now quarantining, according to Yohey.
Yohey did say the team is expected to resume practice prior to the first football game scheduled for Aug. 24.
