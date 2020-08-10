Video: Girl fighting cancer gets princess castle thanks to Make-a-Wish

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A little girl battling stage four cancer was able to live out her dream of being a princess.
Callie Shaffer, 3, has been fighting Neuroblastoma, according to her parents. She was cancer free for a time, but the disease eventually returned.
One of Callie’s dreams has been to feel like a princess and play in a castle. Thanks to Woolf Studio and Make-A-Wish Ohio, that dream came true.
Callie’s parents captured the reveal in a recent Facebook video.
They say she was treated like royalty and was able to enjoy princess outfits, a pink ball pit and a castle.
