More details expected soon in deadly police chase

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We are checking for more details Monday a high-speed police chase from Cincinnati to northern Kentucky that ended in a crash that killed two people and injured two others.
On Friday, Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac said he believes the incident is related to a federal weapons investigation.
Cincinnati Police Organized Investigations Squad and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) tried to pull a vehicle over with three people inside shortly after 4 p.m. Friday, the police chief has said.
The vehicle refused to stop for marked police cars, leading officers on a chase from Lower Price Hill and through other parts of Cincinnati over the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge into northern Kentucky, according to the chief.
It crashed into an outdoor eating area at a restaurant in Newport called Press on Monmouth, killing two people and injuring two.
Three people at the scene were taken into custody, police have said, but so far police in both Cincinnati and Newport have not identified them.
The chief said Friday it was unclear how fast the suspect’s vehicle and the police cruisers were driving, but witnesses said the suspect was traveling at a high rate of speed.
Newport police are conducting the crash investigation and Cincinnati police will conduct an internal investigation into the pursuit, according to the chief.
