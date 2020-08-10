2nd suspect arrested for murder of man in Westwood, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A second suspect has been arrested for murder following an early July shooting in Westwood, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Keonta Hardy, 25, was arrested on Monday for the July 1 murder of Aliczay Hutchinson, 23, CPD said.
Hutchinson was found dead at the scene when first responders arrived at the 3200 block of Cavanaugh Avenue around 3 p.m., police said.
Less than 12 hours after the deadly shooting happened, police announced the arrest of Jaquan Price, 23.
Both Hardy and Price are charged with murder, according to CPD.
The Homicide Unit is still investigating.
If you have any information you can contact CPD at 513-352-3542.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.