2nd suspect arrested for murder of man in Westwood, police say
The second suspect was arrested by police more than a month after the victim was shot and killed. (Source: WTOC)
By Jared Goffinet | August 10, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT - Updated August 10 at 3:21 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A second suspect has been arrested for murder following an early July shooting in Westwood, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Keonta Hardy, 25, was arrested on Monday for the July 1 murder of Aliczay Hutchinson, 23, CPD said.

Hardy, 25, was arrested more than a month after the victim was killed, CPD said. (Source: Cincinnati Police Department)

Hutchinson was found dead at the scene when first responders arrived at the 3200 block of Cavanaugh Avenue around 3 p.m., police said.

Less than 12 hours after the deadly shooting happened, police announced the arrest of Jaquan Price, 23.

Jaquan Price (Source: Cincinnati Police Department)

Both Hardy and Price are charged with murder, according to CPD.

The Homicide Unit is still investigating.

If you have any information you can contact CPD at 513-352-3542.

