New details out in deadly police chase from Cincinnati to Newport

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - FOX19 NOW has confirmed the names of two of the three people inside a vehicle that Cincinnati police say led them on a high-speed pursuit into northern Kentucky Friday, where it ended in a crash that killed two people and injured two others.
Kirsten Johnson, 22, was one of the passengers, according to Campbell County Clerk of Court, and is held Monday in lieu of a $1 million bond at the county jail.
She was arrested Friday and booked into the county jail by 9:16 p.m. on charges of complicity to fleeing or evading police and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), according to jail records.
Several relatives have confirmed to FOX19 NOW Mason Meyer, 28, of Reading also was inside the fleeing vehicle.
He is held on a probation violation stemming from a 2019 misdemeanor theft conviction at the Hamilton County Justice Center, court records show.
Meyer is due to appear in court at 12:30 p.m. court officials told FOX19 NOW earlier Monday morning.
He has not been charged, at least in Hamilton County, in connection with the incident Friday, according to online court records.
A judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest in connection with the probation violation last month, on July 6, court documents state.
At that time, he had 3 months and 26 days left in his probation period. He is accused of failing to report in May and June, pay $212 owed and complete outpatient treatment, according to a complaint from the Hamilton County Adult Probation Department.
On Friday, police said in a news release the Cincinnati Police Organized Investigations Squad and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) tried to stop a vehicle with three people inside shortly after 4 p.m. The three people in the car are the subjects of an active felony investigation.
The vehicle kept going and refused to stop for marked police cars, leading officers on a chase from Lower Price Hill and through other parts of Cincinnati over the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge into northern Kentucky, according to police statement.
“The suspect vehicle lost control in the area of Fifth and Monmouth Streets in Newport. The suspect vehicle struck four citizens that were in the vicinity of the crash,” the release states. “Two of the citizens that were struck are deceased and the other two citizens sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Three suspects were taken into custody at the scene. The suspects also sustained non-life-threatening injuries.”
The vehicle crashed into an outdoor eating area at a restaurant in Newport called Press on Monmouth, FOX19 NOW has confirmed.
Police Chief Eliot Isaac said Friday it was unclear how fast the suspect’s vehicle and the police cruisers were driving, but witnesses said the suspect was traveling at a high rate of speed.
Newport police is the lead law enforcement agency investigating the auto accident.
The Cincinnati Police Department, Newport Police Department, and the ATF are conducting the criminal investigation “related to the suspects actions,” according to Cincinnati police’s news release.
Cincinnati police and the Citizens Complaint Authority also will conduct parallel administrative investigations.
“This investigation remains ongoing and updates will be provided when more details become available,” the police statement reads.
