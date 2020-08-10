NKY judge’s misconduct hearing to begin Monday

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - A Kenton County judge faces a week-long misconduct trial scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. Monday in the Campbell County Courthouse.
Gentry is now suspended with pay.
Gentry faces a total of 12 charges including having sex with coworkers in her office during work hours and making unwanted advances toward coworkers, court records show.
She also is accused of forcing a coworker to quit in order to make room for another, with whom the commission believes Gentry had a sexual relationship.
Other charges accuse the judge forcing people to donate to her campaign and retaliation if they refused, court documents state.
Last month, the Judicial Conduct Commission unveiled the final three charges against her, according to the court record:
- Failure to be candid and honest with the commission
- Retaliation against someone who cooperated with the commission’s investigation
- Failure to disclose a personal relationship on the record
Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin tapped Gentry, 39, for the judge’s seat in 2016 to fill a vacancy.
Two years later, she was elected to her current four-year term and is paid $136,900 annually.
Gentry has denied the charges under oath the commission, court documents show.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.