NKY school district delays in-person learning on Beshear’s recommendation

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Fort Thomas Independent Schools acted swiftly Monday to bring its plan for fall classes into compliance with Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommended delay of in-person classes at Kentucky schools.
Beshear made the recommendation in his Monday press briefing, asking school districts around the state to delay the start of in-person classes until Sept. 28.
The Fort Thomas Independent Schools Board of Education approved an amended school calendar shortly thereafter.
So far it is the first Northern Kentucky district to announce a change to its original return-to-school plan following the governor’s recommendation.
Previously the district’s plan allowed for in-person instruction five days per week with the option for non-traditional instruction from home. In its statement announcing that plan, the district reasoned it did not have “the same constraints” on facilities, faculty or funds “that are forcing others to begin the year with an A/B schedule or with [non-traditional instruction.]”
School was slated to begin Aug. 26.
That date has now been pushed back to Aug. 31. Moreover, students in the district who opted for in-person instruction will now begin with non-traditional instruction from home.
Teachers may teach and work from school buildings following Kentucky’s Healthy at School and Healthy at Work guidance, per the district’s original plan, which contained a contingency for the “temporary closing fo school district buildings due to public health directive/Governor’s recommendation for a specified amount of time.”
The district says more information will be provided to parents directly from their respective schools.
In his announcement Monday, the governor cited the current state of the virus in Kentucky as his motivation, referencing increased new cases, an increase in the number of children infected, the school reopening experiences of other states and families continuing to bring the virus back from ‘hot-spot’ states.
The recommendation follows the Kentucky Education Association’s announcement Friday that it had come out in favor of fully remote learning to begin the school year.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.