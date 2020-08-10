No meal distribution for CPS students Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - There will be no meal distribution for Cincinnati Public Schools students Monday due to a malfunctioning walk-in cooler, the district announced in a tweet Monday.
They expect to resume meal distribution 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday.
Cincinnati Public Schools is sponsoring the federally funded Summer Student Dining Service Program for Children at 24 schools, recreation centers and other locations around the district.
See the list of locations here.
Meals are served Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Free breakfast and lunch meals will be available to children 18 years of age and under, or to anyone between the ages of 19 and 21 who is determined by a state or local public-educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled.
Families with eligible children may drive through, or walk up, to pick up meals at the sites.
Meal distribution will be in the parking lots. If driving, please stay in your vehicle, and meals will be handed to the driver.
This program is available solely for the pick up of meals. Food cannot be eaten at the sites.
- On Mondays, each child will receive two breakfasts and two lunches (four meals).
- On Wednesdays, each child will receive two breakfasts and two lunches (four meals).
- On Fridays, each child will receive one breakfast and one lunch (two meals).
