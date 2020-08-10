Police: NKY man arrested on charges of sex crimes with a minor; district confirms he is a teacher

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A teacher in the Kenton County School District has been suspended after being arrested on charges of sex crimes with a minor.
Jason Schwartz, 32, of Dayton, Kentucky, was arrested on Sunday for sodomy and use of a minor in a sexual performance, according to a news release from the Campbell County Police Department.
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reached out to Campbell County police after they say they received video which appeared to show a sex crime involving a juvenile.
Police say they were able to confirm the identity of the juvenile and the suspect.
They also concluded the crimes took place over a period of seven years with the last occurring about eight years ago, according to the news release.
Schwartz was listed on the Woodland Middle School website as a teacher and athletic director, but his information has since been removed.
A spokesperson with Kenton County did confirm that Schwartz works at Woodland.
The Kenton County School District released this comment to FOX19 NOW:
“We have been made aware of the arrest of one of our employees. This person has been suspended by the district pending the outcome of the investigation. We are working and cooperating with local authorities.”
Police confirm that the victim was not a student and the charges aren’t related to his teaching profession.
