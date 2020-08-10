Search is on for escaped inmate in Hamilton County

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate who escaped from Talbert House.
Sheriff Jim Neil says Larry Bryant Isbel, Jr., broke out a third-floor window at the facility located at 1619 Reading Road around 4:20 p.m. and lowered himself to the ground.
Security video showed Isbel running from the area still wearing his black and white jail uniform, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
The release says he didn’t appear to be hurt from his jump.
Sheriff Neil says Isbel was being held for operating a vehicle impaired, drug abuse instruments and theft.
Isbel is 48, has close-cropped hair and tattoos visible on his face and neck.
His last known address was 1818 Cleveland Avenue in Norwood.
Anyone with information about Isbel’s whereabouts should call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at (513) 825-1500 or CrimeStoppers at (513) 352-3040.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.