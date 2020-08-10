Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Brown Co. sheriff warns of phone, social media scams targeting residents

‘If something feels off, it probably is.’
(Madison Martin)
By Courtney King
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - People pretending to be law enforcement officials are calling residents trying to scam them out of money, Brown County detectives warn.

Residents are told they owe money to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and that they will be arrested if they don’t pay.

“It’s sad to see, because the people who seem to be falling victim to this are some of the kindest, nicest people you’ll ever meet,” Brown County Sheriff’s Sgt. Quinn Carlson said.

Carlson explains the numbers are spoofed to appear local.

“One time it was our sheriff’s office phone number that came up on their phone,” Carlson said.

The sergeant wants to assure residents that the sheriff’s office will never call to say they have a warrant or are about to be arrested if they don’t pay up.

“That is always going to be a scam,” Carlson said. “We also don’t accept money or gift cards or different cards you can buy at stores. That’s also going to be a scam 100 percent of the time.”

A separate scam sees Brown County residents victimized on social media by people overseas gaining the victim’s trust over several months.

“[The scammers] make it seem like they’re romantically involved on this online social media relationship and slowly extract money from [the victim] and their family,” Carlson said. “This has resulted in tens of thousands of dollars, families’ accounts being drained.”

Both scams are more prevalent over the holiday season.

Carlson says he wants residents to know scammers are manipulative and that there are ways to protect their families.

“When in doubt, give us a call,” he said. “If something feels off, it probably is.”

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shakayla Sams and Donte Farrier
Parents charged with murder in death of 5-month-old Cincinnati boy
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
While the CDC says it’s still unknown how rapidly omicron spreads as compared to the delta...
Here’s how the omicron variant of COVID-19 symptoms differ from the flu or a cold
Cincinnati police are trying to identify this child who was found at Victory Parkway and Asmann...
Cincinnati police identify child found in North Avondale
The driver was taken to the hospital.
Driver injured after car strikes home in West Chester

Latest News

Casey Sams
Neighbors mourn infant boy as parents face murder charges
Hamilton police are investigating after they say a mother and her 16-month-old son were injured...
Mother undergoes surgery after being burned with oil by alleged home intruder
ODNR shares rare photo of bobcats traveling together in southern Ohio.
Incredibly rare photo shows five bobcats together in southern Ohio
A Loveland man is arrested for causing a series of booms that could be heard miles away.
Loveland man arrested for causing mysterious ‘booms’ in Miami Township, police say