Sheriff warns residents of phone scam involving law enforcement impersonator

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A person pretending to be a law enforcement official is calling people trying to scam them out of money, Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil warns.
Some Hamilton County residents have been called by a man claiming he is a major with the sheriff’s office to tell the victim they are wanted due to a missed court appearance, Sheriff Neil says.
Residents are then told they need to pay their fines, the sheriff says.
Sheriff Neil is reminding residents that warrants and capiases are never served over the phone and no sheriff’s deputy would gather the money this way.
If you have received a call like this or have information regarding these incidents you can report them to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 513-825-1500.
