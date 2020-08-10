Strong storms expected this evening

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A line of very strong thunderstorms is moving through parts of the plains states heading southeast this evening. These storms have a history of producing strong, damaging winds clocked at higher than 100mph in parts of Iowa. When the storms move into the Tri-State, they should weaken but still could be severe. That means we could have winds of 60mph or stronger, heavy rain, and lots of lightning. Storms should be here as ear as 8pm in parts of southeast Indiana. The Storm Prediction center has increased our threat for severe storms to a marginal and slight risk today.