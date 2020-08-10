Strong storms this evening, warm and humid this week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for a large portion of the viewing area until Tuesday at 1am. Storms will be moving through the Tri-State until midnight. Storms will have strong, possibly damaging winds of 50-70mph, lots of lightning, and heavy rain. Take shelter indoors and away from windows until the storm passes.
These storms have a history of producing winds in excess of 100mph earlier today in Iowa. Power outages are also very likely along with damage to trees.
The storms will taper off after midnight and leave us with a few light showers by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be humid again with highs in the mid 80s. Similar weather will remain for much of the week with afternoon storm chances and highs in the mid to upper 80s.
