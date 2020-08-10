Suspects at large after vehicle pursuit in Columbia Twp., sheriff says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a vehicle pursuit ended in a crash Saturday.
According to Sheriff Jim Neil, deputies were alerted to a theft in progress at the Home Depot in the 3400 block of Highland Avenue around 3:50 p.m.
He said the suspects, an unknown male and female, entered a silver 2007 Dodge Caliber after being ordered to stop by responding deputies.
The vehicle fled westbound Highland Avenue and the pursuit began.
The pursuit continued into the Norwood where the suspect vehicle lost control and struck another vehicle that was stopped southbound on Montgomery Road, Neil said.
There were no injuries as a result of the crash.
The suspect vehicle failed to stop after the crash and continued northbound on Montgomery Road when the pursuit was terminated.
The crash remains under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Section.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Enforcement Division at 513-825-1500.
