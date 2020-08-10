3 times as many guns were caught by TSA screeners in July, even with 75% fewer travelers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In a statement released Monday morning by the TSA, the Federal airport screening agency announced that in July there were an alarming number of people caught, trying to fly with guns in carry-on bags.
Even with 75% fewer travelers screened, compared to July of 2019, three times as many people were stopped with guns in carry-on bags.
According to the TSA statement, “Officers detected 15.3 guns per million people last month compared to 5.1 guns per million people screened during July 2019.”
“TSA is diligently working to ensure our employees and passengers are safe and secure while traveling during a pandemic, and yet we are noticing a significant increase in loaded firearms coming into checkpoints,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “Travelers must understand that firearms are prohibited items at airports and in the passenger cabins of aircraft. As hard as we are working to mitigate other risks at this time, no one should be introducing new ones.”
The lowest penalty for having a firearm in your carry-on is a $2,050 fine.
If the gun is loaded the minimum fine goes to $4,100.
The maximum fine can go as high as $10,250 depending on the circumstances.
“Even more concerning is that 80% of the firearms coming into the checkpoint are loaded and it’s just an accident waiting to happen. Travelers need to know that if they bring a gun to the security checkpoint, regardless of whether it is in a handbag, knapsack, roller-bag or strapped to their belt, it will be an inconvenient and expensive mistake on their part,” Pekoske said.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.