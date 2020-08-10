TriHealth’s teamwork-first approach saves heart patient’s life

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - At first, business-owner John Rewwer thought he was just tired, so the West Sider decided to power through whatever was ailing him.
By the time he went to TriHealth’s Good Samaritan Hospital, though, was was in dire straits.
“He came in just about as close to not making it as you can do,” said Trey Brunsting, MD, cardiothoracic surgeon at Bethesda North.
The entire right side of Rewwer’s heart wasn’t working. His kidneys and liver were beginning to fail too.
Regina Kayse, MD, cardiologist at Good Sam, was on duty the night Rewwer came in.
“From the get-go, it seemed pretty serious,” she recalled.
Kayse detailed Rewwer’s case to a weekly meeting of fellow doctors, in which they discussed the best possible treatment plan for him.
“The entire vascular community pretty much make group decisions,” Brunsting explained. “This case is a perfect example of that teamwork.”
Rewwer was subsequently transferred to Bethesday north, where a group of doctors took over his treatment.
“We started working on one problem at a time and waiting to see how he does,” Puvi Seshiah, M, interventional cardiologist at Bethesda North explained. “He started to get better.”
Seshiah believes the multidisciplinary approach involving maximal consultation and seamless teamwork, not only worked for Rewwer — it saved his life.
Rewwer underwent a series of procedures and surgeries to bring him back to good health from December-March of this year.
He has since returned to his business, his yard work and his daily exercise routine.
“I was very fortunate,” Rewwer said. “I cannot say enough nice things about the people responsible for my treatment. I was very fortunate.”
