Gov. Beshear recommends delayed start of in-person class; bars, restaurants given new orders

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Gov. Andy Beshear delivered several updates on Monday impacting schools, bars and restaurants.
Schools, both public and private, are being recommended to delay the start of in-person classes until September 28, Gov. Beshear explained.
The governor cited four reasons for why he is making this recommendation to schools:
- Increase in new cases by day
- An increasing number of kids being infected with COVID-19
- School reopening experiences in other states
- Families returning from vacations in hotspots
Gov. Beshear also announced a new order, which includes a curfew, for bars and restaurants in Kentucky.
Starting on Tuesday bars and restaurants can reopen at 50% capacity, but they must close by 11 p.m., per the governor’s order.
Food and drink services must stop by 10 p.m., the order states.
All staff and customers must wear masks, according to Gov. Beshear’s order.
Additionally, people are not allowed to congregate at the bar, under this order.
