Beloved West End woman to be honored with street dedication

67 y/o Donna Pringle was struck and killed by a car in the West End this morning. Happened in the 1100 block of Linn Street. Pringle was crossing west on Linn Street in a marked crosswalk, CPD says, when she was struck. Call CPD’s traffic unit at 513-352-2514 w/ any info. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/myyVXpGJfs