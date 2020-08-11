Beloved West End woman to be honored with street dedication

Donna Pringle (Source: Provided)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | August 11, 2020 at 6:26 AM EDT - Updated August 11 at 6:30 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A beloved West End resident struck and killed while walking in a marked crosswalk last month will be honored with a street dedication Tuesday.

The event in remembrance of Donna Pringle, 67, will include several speakers followed by the unveiling of a street sign at Linn and Chestnut streets at 11 a.m., according to a news release from Cincinnati City Councilman Chris Seelbach’s office.

Guests are encouraged to wear masks and remain 6 feet apart.

