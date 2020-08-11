It’s official: Big Ten postpones fall football season

ROSEMONT, Ill. (FOX19) - The Big Ten Conference announced the fall football season has been postponed.
Not only does this postponement impact football, but a statement from the Big Ten says it includes all regular-season contests, conference championships, and tournaments.
The decision was based upon several factors and the conference said they “relied on the medical advice and counsel of the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee.”
Here is the statement released by the Big Ten on Tuesday:
“Our primary responsibility is to make the best possible decisions in the interest of our students, faculty and staff,” said Morton Schapiro, Chair of the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors and Northwestern University President.
“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.
“We know how significant the student-athlete experience can be in shaping the future of the talented young women and men who compete in the Big Ten Conference. Although that knowledge made this a painstaking decision, it did not make it difficult. While I know our decision today will be disappointing in many ways for our thousands of student-athletes and their families, I am heartened and inspired by their resilience, their insightful and discerning thoughts, and their participation through our conversations to this point. Everyone associated with the Big Ten Conference and its member institutions is committed to getting everyone back to competition as soon as it is safe to do so.”
The news of the postponement comes the day after reports said the Big Ten voted to cancel the football season entirely.
A few hours after those reports surfaced on Monday, Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel tweeted that no decision to cancel the season had been made.
Ohio State was scheduled to open the season in less than a month on September 3 at Illinois.
