Census workers begin going door-to-door in Cincinnati
Census 2020 (Source: .)
By Kim Schupp | August 11, 2020 at 9:33 AM EDT - Updated August 11 at 9:33 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The U.S. Census Bureau says they will be going door-to-door in Cincinnati beginning Tuesday, August 11.

They are following up with households that have not yet responded to the census in an effort to get all communities to respond.

Census takers will have official identification and will follow public health guidance for maintaining physical distancing and wearing a mask when they visit homes.

Door-to-door census taking in Cincinnati (Source: Census 2020)

According to the Hamilton County Administration, for every person not counted, Greater Cincinnati will lose more than $18,000 in federal funding over the next 10 years.

The form should include everyone living in your household, whether it is a roommate, significant other or immediate family members

If you want to avoid a knock on the door, you can fill out the census by mail, on the phone (844-330-2020) or online.

