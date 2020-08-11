Charity helping teachers cut expenses changes procedures due to COVID-19

“We know teachers routinely spend $500 to $1,000 out of their own pocket every year to provide not only the consumable basic school supplies but also enhancement items and incentives for their classroom,” said Crayons to Computers President Amy Cheney. “With COVID-19, we know the need is going to be even greater because some families can’t even afford to put food on their tables, and if you’re in that situation, you can’t prioritize school supplies.”