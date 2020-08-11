Charity helping teachers cut expenses changes procedures due to COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Tri-State charity is reinventing the way it typically helps teachers prepare for the start of school.
“Crayons to Computers” is holding its annual teacher kit distribution this week.
Typically, teachers shop in their Teacher Free Store on Tennessee Avenue in Norwood, but because of COVID-19, they have gone contactless.
Teachers will now drive-through and volunteers will load in boxes filled with core items needed to start the year.
Around 2,000 kits filled include basic supplies, binders, candy for the students and even flowers for the classroom are available for teachers.
The organization’s president said this is one of the most important years to make sure everyone has what they need.
“We know teachers routinely spend $500 to $1,000 out of their own pocket every year to provide not only the consumable basic school supplies but also enhancement items and incentives for their classroom,” said Crayons to Computers President Amy Cheney. “With COVID-19, we know the need is going to be even greater because some families can’t even afford to put food on their tables, and if you’re in that situation, you can’t prioritize school supplies.”
The organization’s goal is to enable teachers to be able to provide tools for students to succeed. The Teacher Free Store, which they plan to tentatively have back open in October following COVID-19 restrictions, enables teachers from eligible schools to “shop” 10 times per school year. All products are 100% free of charge.
Teachers are eligible to shop if they work at a school with 60% or more students on free and reduced lunch. The charity serves 16 counties and 516 schools in the Tri-State.
Kit distribution is Tuesdays through Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you are interested in learning more, click here.
