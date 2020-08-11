Cincinnati Children’s sees increase in drowning deaths at backyard pools

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center said they have seen an increase in deaths due to drowning in backyard swimming pools.
They have reported nine child deaths this summer, which is up from an average of one to three per year.
“This year we’ve seen a significant increase in the number of drowning deaths and it has our team very concerned,” Dawne Gardner, injury prevention specialist at Cincinnati Children’s said in a news release. “Because many community pools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, families are relying more on backyard pools that don’t provide lifeguard supervision. While many people think they would be able to hear if something was wrong with their child, drowning is in fact often silent and very quick.”
Drowning is the number one cause of death for children ages 1-4 years old from unintentional injury nationwide, the hospital said.
They said there were nearly 500 deaths in 2017 and close to 9,000 emergency room visits from drownings.
The hospital offered these reminders to make sure children stay safe:
- Never leave children alone, or in the care of other children, while in or near bathtubs, pools, spas, or open water
- Empty wading pools and buckets when not in supervised use and turn them upside down so they don’t collect water
- Install fences around home pools
- Assign a water watcher – an adult paying constant attention to children in water
- An adult should be in the water, within arms’ reach, of any child who cannot swim independently
- Speak to teenage children about risks of drowning
- Teach children how to swim – even for children as young as 1, swim lessons may be beneficial
- Know what to do in a drowning emergency – learning basic water rescue skills and CPR may help save a child’s life
