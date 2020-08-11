Cincinnati Children’s sees increase in drowning deaths at backyard pools

“This year we’ve seen a significant increase in the number of drowning deaths and it has our team very concerned,” Dawne Gardner, injury prevention specialist at Cincinnati Children’s said in a news release. “Because many community pools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, families are relying more on backyard pools that don’t provide lifeguard supervision. While many people think they would be able to hear if something was wrong with their child, drowning is in fact often silent and very quick.”