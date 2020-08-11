Cincinnati police officer involved in shooting in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A Cincinnati police officer was involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Colerain Township, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
The shooting took place near the 2400 block of Compton Road, CPD says in a release.
More than one officer was involved in the incident, and the officers are ok, according to CPD.
Police confirm one person was shot.
According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, at some point a person was also tased.
The extent of the shooting victim’s injuries are unknown at this time, police say.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story across our digital platforms as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.