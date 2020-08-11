Coronavirus Tuesday: Ohio governor to discuss the return to schools

COLUMBUS (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to discuss the return to schools during his coronavirus briefing Tuesday, his office said in a news release.
Dr. Patty Manning, chief of staff at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and Dr. Adam Mezoff, chief medical officer for Dayton Children’s Hospital, are scheduled to join the governor and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted at 2 p.m., according to the release.
This comes just after Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Monday he is recommending schools statewide begin the upcoming academic year with remote learning.
Beshear is calling for all schools hold off sending children to the classroom until at least Sept. 28.
School districts nationwide are deciding between in-person or remote learning as the fall semester approaches.
