Coroner: 23-year-old woman killed in ATV accident

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 23-year-old woman is dead in an ATV accident in Clermont County, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
Catherine Burdorf of Pleasant Plain died Monday at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.
The incident was reported about 6:30 p.m. Sunday on Garrison Spurling Road in Clermont County’s Wayne Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Batavia post.
