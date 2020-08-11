CPS: ‘We want to make sure our students are fueled up and ready to learn'

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools are sharing additional efforts to make sure students are fed this summer and into the 2020-2021 school year.
When school starts on Aug. 24, students across the district will learn remotely for five weeks.
Many families might be concerned with how students will be fed breakfast and lunch every day.
The Director of Dining Services for CPS told FOX19 NOW during the first five weeks, CPS will offer a 5-day meal pack.
The meal pack will include five breakfasts and five lunches. You can pick those up between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. every Wednesday.
In those meal packs, you’ll find a variety of fresh fruits, vegetables and specialty ready-to-eat meals.
When students head back to school, they’ll receive breakfast in the mornings (served at a kiosk near the entrance) and lunch, which will be delivered to their classroom.
Before they leave for remote learning, the district will provide them with the food they need to get them through the next few days.
During the country-wide school closures, the USDA has provided schools with free meals for students between the ages of 1-18 years old.
On Aug. 17, that ends.
On Aug. 24, the first day of school, CPS will only provide the meals to students enrolled at CPS community eligibility schools.
If you would like to continue receiving free and reduced-priced meals, you’ll need to fill out this form.
Even if CPS has to charge you, they want you to know they’re working to make it as affordable as possible:
- A meal pack costs $8.75 for 10 meals
- For secondary school students, a meal pack is $10 for 10 meals
- Breakfast is always free
