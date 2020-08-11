Dry, Warm and Humid This Evening, Then Dry for a While

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The derecho that wreaked havoc from Omaha into northwestern Ohio yesterday also dragged slightly less humid, stable air into the FOX19 NOW viewing area and that means dry weather probably into the weekend.
For more on the derecho check this out on my blog:
At this point it looks like the chance of showers both Saturday and Sunday but not much and then mostly south of the city.
Through the week high tempeartures will remain near normal and the humidity moderate to slightly high.
