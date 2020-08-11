Former Blanchester HS athlete gets fitted for Hero Arm

Tri-State girl fitted for hero arm, expects to have this fall
By Joe Danneman | August 11, 2020 at 8:08 AM EDT - Updated August 11 at 8:12 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A community rallied together to help a Blanchester High School graduate achieve her next goal.

Hayley Wilson, a soon-to-be nursing student, was born without a left hand.

On Monday, she went to her first big appointment to build her Hero Arm.

The Hero Arm is a powered bionic limb controlled by the muscles in the body, and as it turned out, Wilson was a good candidate for this technology.

“I had hope. I always had hope. But, I think the community had more hope than I did,” she said.

Her arm was molded with a cast and it will soon ship to build her a customized arm.

“I’m excited. I catch on to things fast,” Wilson said.

She expects the arm to be done this fall.

