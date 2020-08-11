Former Blanchester HS athlete gets fitted for Hero Arm

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A community rallied together to help a Blanchester High School graduate achieve her next goal.
Hayley Wilson, a soon-to-be nursing student, was born without a left hand.
On Monday, she went to her first big appointment to build her Hero Arm.
The Hero Arm is a powered bionic limb controlled by the muscles in the body, and as it turned out, Wilson was a good candidate for this technology.
“I had hope. I always had hope. But, I think the community had more hope than I did,” she said.
Her arm was molded with a cast and it will soon ship to build her a customized arm.
“I’m excited. I catch on to things fast,” Wilson said.
She expects the arm to be done this fall.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.