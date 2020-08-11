Mother pleading for justice on anniversary of son’s 2019 murder

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s been a year since 30-year-old Benoit Essex was fatally shot in Spring Grove Village, and in the absence of an arrest, his mother is pleading for the person who did it to come forward.
Marilyn Turner says she takes things day by day. On Wednesday, that meant coming to terms with the one-year anniversary of her son’s death.
“Today I got up and I’m like, ‘It’s a year. He’s really not coming back,’” she told FOX19 NOW.
Essex was killed in the 500 block of Orient Avenue in Winton Place. He had just gotten home and parked his car, Turner says. Then, before he had a chance to get out, someone shot him.
A memorial sits at the site of his death, serving as a constant — and at times unwelcome — reminder of what took place that day.
“That’s the hardest,” she explained. “I have to come home, see this and replay it in my head every time. Coming out of my house, finding my son, not being able to do anything to help him. I felt so helpless.”
Perhaps nearly as difficult for Turner is the thought of what her son — her only son — could have given to the world were he not gunned down.
“My son… he never got to have kids. He loved kids. He didn’t get that chance. Somebody took that chance. Somebody decided that they would make that decision, and that’s unfair.”
Turner says she believes someone knows something about her son’s death. She also has a message for the person responsible:
“Turn yourself in. Please, give me some kind of peace. I won’t have total peace, because this is a life sentence for me.”
She adds gun violence in Cincinnati needs to stop.
“We gotta stop it,” she said. “I don’t want anybody else to go through what I am going through. It’s a nightmare.”
If you have any information about Essex’s murder, you’re urged to call the CPD Homicide unit at 513-352-3542.
There is a $2,500 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.