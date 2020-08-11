Newport Independent Schools delay start for in-person learning

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Superintendent of Newport Schools Tony Watts announced they will not begin school with in-person instruction.
This announcement comes after Gov. Andy Beshear recommended schools, both public and private, to delay the start of in-person classes until September 28.
“All students will begin school on Aug. 31 doing virtual instruction. We will provide updates on changes as they occur. We thank our students, parents, families, teachers and staff for their patience and understanding through these trying times,” Watts said.
Following Beshear’s announcement Monday, Fort Thomas Independent Schools was the first Northern Kentucky district to announce a change to its original return-to-school plan.
The governor cited four reasons for why he is making this recommendation to schools:
- Increase in new cases by day
- An increasing number of kids being infected with COVID-19
- School reopening experiences in other states
- Families returning from vacations in hotspots
“We’re having record numbers of children that are infected, and it shows this infection spreads to them when we still don’t know the long-term impact. What we do know is children have a harder time social distancing. And we can’t put a whole bunch of them in a classroom with a teacher right now,” Beshear said.
