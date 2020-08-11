Questions arise in police chase resulting in 2 deaths

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - In the days following the death of two bystanders who were hit by a vehicle being chased by police, some people have wondered when and if police pursuits are appropriate.
Cincinnati Police said Mason Meyer, 28, was driving when he smashed into a brick wall at Press in Monmouth on 4th and Monmouth Street killing Gayle and Ray Laible.
There are several factors that police have to think about when deciding if they should pursue a suspect trying to get away in a vehicle, explained an official with first-hand knowledge of these situations.
“The guidelines come down to policies but those policies are dictated by good training and really what makes sense,” said Supervisor of public safety services for police and fire training Paul Hartinger.
Hartinger said agencies consider traffic conditions, time of day, is it an open roadway, is it a business district, or a school district.
“An officer is a human being, so they can make mistakes, sometimes the officers get emotionally charged up,” he said.
The Cincinnati Police Department denied FOX19 Now’s request for an interview regarding Friday’s pursuit.
